Stock Market Today: LIC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Bank of India mutual fund have bought stakes in Manorama Industries Ltd through Block deals suggested data on the BSE.

Manorama Industires promoters namely Shrey Ashish Saraf, Vinita Ashish Saraf and Agastya Saraf and shareholder Ritu Saraf, while offloaded stakes, the same were bought by LIC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Bank of India mutual fund . The offloaded stakes by promoters and shareholder and bough by mutual funds are valued at around ₹200 crore representing around 3% stake.

Stakes Sold by Poromoters Vinita Ashish Saraf sold 131,279 shares, 272,733 shares and 818,180 shares in three transactions totalling to around 12,22, 192 shares ( 12.22 Lakh shares). Shares sold by Vinita Ashish Saraf represented around 2.05% stake. These shares and stakes were sold by Vinita Ashish Saraf at ₹1100 per share.

As Vinita Ashish Saraf sold maximum shares, Agastya Ashish Saraf sold 148,998 share , represing around 0.25% stake. Agstya Ashish Saraf also sold share at ₹1100 a piece.

Shreya Ashish Saraf on the other hand also sold 148,998 shares representing around 0.25% stake in Manorama Industries at ₹1100 a piece. Meanwhile Ritu Saraf sold 297,995 shares representing 0.5% stake in Manorama Industries at similar price of ₹1100 a share.

Stakes bought by Mutual Funds Around 3.05% stakes sold by promoters and shareholder in Manorama Industries were bought by Mutual Funds.

LIC Mutual Fund bought 7.27 lakh shares in 4 ranches and these represented around 1.22% stake being bough by LIC Mutual Fund at ₹1100 a share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired maximum 8.18 lakh shares in two block deals represnting around 1.37% stake. Aditya Birla Sunlife also bought the shares at ₹1100 a piece

Bank of India Mutual Fund meanwhile took away around 2.7 lakh shares being sold by Promoters in around seven Block deals. Bank of India Mutual Fund bught around 0.45% stake at ₹1,100 per share.

Multibagger returns by Manorama Industries Manorama Industries share price has risen 171% year to date giving multibagger returns to the investors