Aditya Birla Sun Life, LIC, Bank of India mutual funds buy stakes in Manorama Industries

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Mutual Funds as LIC, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Bank of India have bought around 3% stakes in Manorama Industries through Block deals suggested data on the BSE 

Stock Market Today: Mutual Funds buy stakes in Manorama Industries through Block deals

Stock Market Today: LIC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Bank of India mutual fund have bought stakes in Manorama Industries Ltd through Block deals suggested data on the BSE.

Manorama Industires promoters namely Shrey Ashish Saraf, Vinita Ashish Saraf and Agastya Saraf and shareholder Ritu Saraf, while offloaded stakes, the same were bought by LIC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Bank of India mutual fund . The offloaded stakes by promoters and shareholder and bough by mutual funds are valued at around 200 crore representing around 3% stake.

Stakes Sold by Poromoters

Vinita Ashish Saraf sold 131,279 shares, 272,733 shares and 818,180 shares in three transactions totalling to around 12,22, 192 shares ( 12.22 Lakh shares). Shares sold by Vinita Ashish Saraf represented around 2.05% stake. These shares and stakes were sold by Vinita Ashish Saraf at 1100 per share.

As Vinita Ashish Saraf sold maximum shares, Agastya Ashish Saraf sold 148,998 share , represing around 0.25% stake. Agstya Ashish Saraf also sold share at 1100 a piece.

Shreya Ashish Saraf on the other hand also sold 148,998 shares representing around 0.25% stake in Manorama Industries at 1100 a piece. Meanwhile Ritu Saraf sold 297,995 shares representing 0.5% stake in Manorama Industries at similar price of 1100 a share.

Stakes bought by Mutual Funds

Around 3.05% stakes sold by promoters and shareholder in Manorama Industries were bought by Mutual Funds.

LIC Mutual Fund bought 7.27 lakh shares in 4 ranches and these represented around 1.22% stake being bough by LIC Mutual Fund at 1100 a share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired maximum 8.18 lakh shares in two block deals represnting around 1.37% stake. Aditya Birla Sunlife also bought the shares at 1100 a piece

Bank of India Mutual Fund meanwhile took away around 2.7 lakh shares being sold by Promoters in around seven Block deals. Bank of India Mutual Fund bught around 0.45% stake at 1,100 per share.

Multibagger returns by Manorama Industries

Manorama Industries share price has risen 171% year to date giving multibagger returns to the investors

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
