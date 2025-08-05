Aditya Infotech IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Aditya Infotech IPO Listing: Aditya Infotech shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. Aditya Infotech IPO listing date is today, 5 August 2025, Tuesday.

Advertisement

The initial public offering (IPO) of the video security and surveillance products company ended on July 31 with stellar subscription. Aditya Infotech IPO listing date is today, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the equity shares of Aditya Infotech Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Aditya Infotech shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Aditya Infotech IPO listing today, investors analyse the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today and experts signal a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP Today The trends for Aditya Infotech shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a strong grey market premium (GMP). Market observers said Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today is ₹305 per share. This means that in the grey market, Aditya Infotech shares are trading higher by ₹300 than their issue price.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today signals that the stock is available at a premium of 45% to the issue price in the grey market.

Advertisement

Aditya Infotech IPO Listing Price Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today suggests that the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech shares would be ₹980 apiece, which is at a 45.2% premium to the IPO price of ₹675 per share.

“Aditya Infotech’s pre-listing positioning captures the convergence of two major structural trends - India’s digital infrastructure push and the rising need for integrated surveillance, security, and smart system solutions across sectors. As one of the leading distribution players in the security and surveillance space, the company stands at the heart of India’s hardware-software integration wave,” said Bhavik Joshi Business Head, INVasset PMS.

The listing also aligns with renewed public market interest in digital infra enablers — especially those with a physical asset layer and real revenue visibility. While the company’s historical growth has been robust, post-IPO scrutiny will revolve around margin consistency, working capital efficiency, and its ability to move up the value chain — possibly into integrated solutions or analytics-driven offerings, Joshi added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status to be fixed soon. Step to check status

Aditya Infotech IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Aditya Infotech IPO was open for subscription from July 29 to July 31. The IPO allotment date was 1 August 2025, and Aditya Infotech IPO listing date is today, August 5. Aditya Infotech IPO shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Aditya Infotech IPO price band was fixed at ₹675 per share, and the company raised ₹1,300 crore from the public issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 74.07 lakh equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crore.

Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed by 100.69 times. The retail investors segment received 50.87 times subscription and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 72 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 133.21 times, NSE data showed.

Advertisement

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Aditya Infotech IPO registrar.