Aditya Infotech share price jumps after stellar listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Aditya Infotech share price extended rally after listing with a stellar premium in the Indian stock market on Tuesday. Aditya Infotech IPO listing date was today, and the equity shares have been listed on BSE and NSE.

Aditya Infotech shares were listed at ₹1,015 apiece on NSE, a premium of 50.37% to its issue price of ₹675. On BSE, Aditya Infotech stock was listed with 50.81% premium at ₹1,018 per share.

Soon after the listing, Aditya Infotech share price extended gains. The stock jumped as much as 62.2% from its issue price, and 7.56% from its listing price, to hit a high of ₹1,095.00 apiece on the BSE. On NSE, Aditya Infotech shares touched a high of ₹1,094.00 apiece.

Aditya Infotech share listing was better than the Street estimates as Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today and experts signalled debut with around 40-45% premium.

As Aditya Infotech share price has listed, here’s what investors do.

Should you buy, sell or hold Aditya Infotech shares? Aditya Infotech Ltd is a video security and surveillance products company, and enjoys a virtual monopoly as a leader in the segment. Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed by a robust 100.69 times, showing strong investor confidence.

“Aditya Infotech made a very strong debut on the stock market with a listing gain of approximately 50.4% over its issue price. The company manufactures and provides video security and surveillance products, solutions and services under the brand name ‘CP Plus’. Financials depict robust growth and PAT more than doubled year-on-year, with strong operating margins and growing distribution scale,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

She recommends investors to secure partial profits in Aditya Infotech shares and retain the remainder with a stop-loss set at ₹850.

Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS noted that Aditya Infotech’s outstanding market debut stems not only from listing euphoria but also from solid business fundamentals.

“Aditya Infotech stock is now pricing in perfection. Any slowdown in enterprise tech spend or vendor consolidation could hurt. Moreover, geopolitical shifts in chip supply chains could affect backend procurement costs. Technically, ₹1,015 — the listing price — is a key support to watch. Long-term investors may wait for quarterly earnings momentum or signs of better profitability before adding aggressively,” said Dasani.

The company has a strong business in a fast-growing segment, but valuations have little room for error. Caution is warranted despite the excitement, he added.

According to Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, Aditya Infotech shares have performed better than expected, surpassing the street's premium expectations and prevailing market buzz.

“If you were fortunate to receive Aditya Infotech IPO allotment and are currently sitting on gains, the decision to book profits or hold is entirely yours. However, from a risk management perspective, it is advisable to maintain a stop loss. If Aditya Infotech shares begin to correct and retrace some of its recent gains, you could be exposed to downside risk. A stop loss around ₹1,035 would be prudent,” Kejriwal said.

He further advised that if Aditya Infotech stock falls below its weighted average price during intraday trade, it should be treated as a negative indicator, and investors may consider exiting their positions.

At 2:05 PM, Aditya Infotech share price was trading at ₹1,075.00 apiece, up by 5.60% from its listing price on the BSE.