Aditya Infotech shares make stellar debut, lists at ₹1,015 on NSE, surging 50.37% from IPO price

Aditya Infotech IPO listing: Shares of Aditya Infotech made a decent debut on the bourses on Tuesday, August 5, listing at ₹1,015 on NSE, a premium of 50.37 percent to its issue price of ₹675. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹1.018, rallying 50.81 percent from issue price.

The ₹1,300-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech was open for subscription between July 29 and July 31, receiving a robust response from investors across categories. The issue was oversubscribed 106.23 times during the three-day bidding period, indicating strong demand.

Overall, the IPO attracted bids for 113.04 crore shares against the 1.06 crore shares available for subscription. Among the investor classes, retail investors subscribed their portion 53.81 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 75.93 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category saw the highest interest, being subscribed 140.50 times, and the employee quota received 9.01 times the bids.

About the IPO The Aditya Infotech IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.74 crore shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares totaling ₹800 crore. Under the OFS, Aditya Khemka, Rishi Khemka, Ananmay Khemka, Shradha Khemka, Aditya Khemka (HUF), and Hari Shankar Khemka (HUF) will be offloading their stake in the company.

The lot size for applications is 22 shares, with a minimum investment requirement for retail individual investors set at ₹14,080.

The IPO also included a reservation of up to 97,561 shares for employees, offered at a discount of ₹60 to the issue price.

The operator of the CP Plus brand plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, Aditya Infotech aims to leverage the benefits of listing on stock exchanges, which include enhanced visibility, stronger brand recognition among existing and potential customers, and the creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.

Ahead of the IPO launch, Aditya Infotech raised ₹582.30 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor bidding date fixed on July 28, 2025.

ICICI Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is acting as the registrar for the issue.

About the Company Aditya Infotech Limited (AIL), which operates under the brand name 'CP Plus', is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of video security and surveillance products, solutions, and services.

The company’s portfolio includes a wide array of offerings such as smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, advanced network cameras, body-worn and thermal cameras, long-range IR cameras, and AI-powered solutions like automatic number plate recognition, people counting, and heat mapping. For the residential segment, AIL also offers smart Wi-Fi cameras, 4G-enabled cameras, dash cams, and more.

In FY25, the company had a total of 2,986 SKUs and catered to customers across more than 550 cities and towns in India.

During the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), AIL registered an 11.84% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹3,111.87 crore, compared to ₹2,782.42 crore in FY24. Its net profit also saw a significant jump, rising to ₹351.36 crore in FY25, up from ₹115.17 crore recorded in the previous financial year.