Aditya Infotech stock hits upper circuit after QIP; know floor price, up 172% in 1 yr: CP Plus firm ₹1500 cr fundraise

Shares of Aditya Infotech Limited surged during Wednesday’s trading session after the launching of its ₹1500 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP). The CP Plus operator is offering a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

The stock opened higher on during Wednesday’s trading session and surged close to 5% in the first thirty minutes after the opening of the Indian stock market today.

Aditya Infotech QIP

Aditya Infotech QIP committee at its meeting, held on Wednesday, considered and approved the opening of the issue, fixing of the floor price, and the adoption of the preliminary placement document.

Aditya Infotech QIP floor price The company’s board of directors has fixed ₹3,648.43 per equity share as the floor price for its QIP. Its floor price has been determined based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Aditya Infotech QIP: Check CP Plus operator discount percentage for fundraise As per its BSE filing, Aditya Infotech may offer “at its discretion” a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the issue. The company’s issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the lead managers appointed for the issue.

“The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue. The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the lead managers appointed for the issue,” stated the company in its BSE filing.

Aditya Infotech share price trend The stock surged close to 5% to hit an upper circuit of ₹3826.20 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹45,264.11 crore at 9:53 am on Wednesday. The stock dipped to its intraday low of ₹3,689.65 per share before hitting upper circuit.