Aditya Vision to Electronics Mart— iPhone 17 India launch, other factors behind rally in electronics retail stocks

Several electronics retail stocks, including Electronics Mart India and Aditya Vision, jumped up to 8 per cent in intraday trade on Friday, September 19, defying weak market sentiment.

Advertisement

Shares of Electronics Mart India opened at ₹153.85 against their previous close of ₹153.05 and jumped 7.6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹164.70.

Aditya Vision's share price opened at ₹520.35, compared to its previous close of ₹523.05, and jumped 5 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹582.25.

On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex fell over 500 points, or 0.60 per cent, during the session.

Why are electronics retailer stocks rising? Market participants say that while the recent GST cuts are a significant positive for such retailers, the launch of the iPhone 17 series in India has also given a sentimental boost to these stocks.

Advertisement

The launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3, all unveiled globally on September 9, 2025.

According to reports, retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi are witnessing high crowds, as customers rush to purchase the latest device.

The festive demand and GST factor While the iPhone launch could be a sentimental factor, some experts point out that retail stocks are also rising due to festive demand and the recent GST reforms.

"From what I see, it’s primarily festive demand. The anticipated GST cut is also expected to boost sales, which the market seems to be factoring in," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking.

Advertisement

The recent GST reforms are expected to spur consumption, and the consumer durables sector stands to benefit the most from these tax changes. Experts say the market is also anticipating a spillover effect on retailers.

"The market has started looking for value in these stocks. For retailers heavily focused on Apple products, the launch of the new iPhone series may make some difference, but for others, the GST cut seems like the bigger catalyst," Mishra said.

"According to reports, the government is planning a 100-day sale campaign across both online and offline channels to highlight the price difference before and after the GST cut and to promote sales. This, combined with festive demand, could be adding to the momentum in these stocks," Mishra added.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar