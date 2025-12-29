Admach Systems IPO share allotment to be finalized today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

Admach Systems IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Admach Systems is expected to be finalized today, December 29. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Maashitla Securities, or on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The ₹42.60 crore IPO, saw a healthy response from investors, being subscribed 4.13 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 7.40 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 3.77 times and the QIB was booked at 1.55 times.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on December 30, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of December 31, 2025.

Admach Systems IPO Details The issue opened for subscription between December 23 and 26. The price band of the IPO was fixed between ₹227 and ₹239 per equity share. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Admach Systems IPO stands at ₹06 per share, suggesting that the stock will list slightly above its issue price. Based on this GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price for the stock stood at ₹245, reflecting a 2.5% premium.

The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

Step-by-step guide to check Admach Systems IPO allocation status: On the registrar's website:

1. Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website—https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

2. Select "Admach Systems" from the drop-down list on the "Check Application Status" page.

3. Enter your PAN number, demat account number, or application number.

4. Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

5. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

4: Enter the PAN or application number.

5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Admach Systems The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, exporting, and supplying customized special-purpose machines and automation systems for the Indian and global engineering industry. Its offerings primarily cater to the steel, automobile, food, tooling, and other engineering industries.

