Adon Agro Commodities IPO: BSE SME declares price band at ₹66 to ₹70. GMP, lot size and key details

Adon Agro Commodities Limited, an integrated agro-commodity company, has announced the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) on June 29, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹44.03 crore through a fresh issue of 62.90 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹66- ₹70 per share.

Of the total issue size, 1.07% has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 49.3% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 49.55% for retail investors. The IPO lot size has been fixed at 2,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1.40 lakh for retail investors at the upper end of the price band. The SME IPO is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The issue will open for public subscription on June 29, 2026, and close on July 1, 2026.

Galactico Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue.

Narayanswamy Venkitkrishnan, Managing Director of Adon Agro Commodities Limited, said, “This IPO is a major step forward for us. The IPO proceeds will help us fund our working capital requirements. We are excited about what lies ahead and remain committed to creating real, long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Shubham Ratan Sharma, executive director, said, “The numbers tell a clear story. Our revenue from operations has grown from ₹2,233.48 lakh in FY23 to ₹10,303.55 lakh in FY25, and for the ten-month period ended January 31, 2026, we recorded ₹28,716.20 lakh.”

Vishal Sancheti, Chief Executive Officer of Galactico Corporate Services Limited, the book-running lead manager, said, “India’s dry fruits sector is growing at a CAGR of over 10%, and within that, AACL has built something genuinely different—sourcing from six countries across the globe, processing in-house at its MIDC Navi Mumbai facility, selling under its own brand, Hunger Nuts, across retail and digital channels, and building an international presence through its Dubai subsidiary.”

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About the company Incorporated in Mumbai, Adon Agro Commodities Limited is engaged in the sourcing, importing, processing, packing, and distribution of dry fruits, nuts, seeds, and berries, including almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, raisins, dates, and apricots.

The company sources products both domestically and internationally from countries including the UAE, Afghanistan, Chile, the United States, and Sri Lanka. It sells products in bulk to B2B customers and under its proprietary brand, Hunger Nuts, through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels.