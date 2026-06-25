Adon Agro Commodities IPO: BSE SME declares price band at ₹66 to ₹70. GMP, lot size and key details

Adon Agro Commodities Limited will open its IPO on June 29, 2026, aiming to raise 44.03 crore. The price band is set at 66-70 per share, with allocations for QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors. Proceeds will support working capital and corporate purposes.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated25 Jun 2026, 07:06 PM IST
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Adon Agro Commodities Limited, an integrated agro-commodity company, has announced the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) on June 29, 2026. The company aims to raise 44.03 crore through a fresh issue of 62.90 lakh equity shares with a face value of 10 each. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at 66- 70 per share.

Of the total issue size, 1.07% has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 49.3% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 49.55% for retail investors. The IPO lot size has been fixed at 2,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 1.40 lakh for retail investors at the upper end of the price band. The SME IPO is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The issue will open for public subscription on June 29, 2026, and close on July 1, 2026.

Galactico Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue.

Narayanswamy Venkitkrishnan, Managing Director of Adon Agro Commodities Limited, said, “This IPO is a major step forward for us. The IPO proceeds will help us fund our working capital requirements. We are excited about what lies ahead and remain committed to creating real, long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Shubham Ratan Sharma, executive director, said, “The numbers tell a clear story. Our revenue from operations has grown from 2,233.48 lakh in FY23 to 10,303.55 lakh in FY25, and for the ten-month period ended January 31, 2026, we recorded 28,716.20 lakh.”

Vishal Sancheti, Chief Executive Officer of Galactico Corporate Services Limited, the book-running lead manager, said, “India’s dry fruits sector is growing at a CAGR of over 10%, and within that, AACL has built something genuinely different—sourcing from six countries across the globe, processing in-house at its MIDC Navi Mumbai facility, selling under its own brand, Hunger Nuts, across retail and digital channels, and building an international presence through its Dubai subsidiary.”

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks a long-running IPO trend
Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 3: GMP, subcription status - apply ot not?

About the company

Incorporated in Mumbai, Adon Agro Commodities Limited is engaged in the sourcing, importing, processing, packing, and distribution of dry fruits, nuts, seeds, and berries, including almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, raisins, dates, and apricots.

The company sources products both domestically and internationally from countries including the UAE, Afghanistan, Chile, the United States, and Sri Lanka. It sells products in bulk to B2B customers and under its proprietary brand, Hunger Nuts, through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels.

Also Read | Crazy Snacks IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details
Also Read | Atharva Polyplast IPO: BSE SME declares price band. Here's GMP, date and details

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsAdon Agro Commodities IPO: BSE SME declares price band at ₹66 to ₹70. GMP, lot size and key details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.