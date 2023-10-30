'Adopt wait and watch strategy, deploy funds slowly on market dips, says Seemant Shukla of JM Financial Mutual Fund
Investors advised to explore staggered investment approach, equity flows are going towards mid-cap and small-cap categories, said Seemant Shukla of JM Financial Mutual Fund.
Indian market benchmark indices have been in the red for the past six sessions. On Friday, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended with significant gains primarily because of robust buying and global positive cues.
