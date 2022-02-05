Adults back in charge of stock market as Fed awakens big money

“Because of the higher volatility, a lot of these institutional investors were basically forced to rebalance their portfolios -- they’re ruled-base and they have to trade," said Peng Cheng, a global quantitative and derivatives strategist at JPMorgan. “Whereas for retail investors, if they want to step in and buy the dip, they can. If they don’t want to, they don’t have to trade."

