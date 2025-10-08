Advance Agrolife shares make strong debut; list at 14% premium over IPO price

Advance Agrolife shares make strong debut on Indian stock market, listed at 14 per cent premium over IPO price of ₹95 to ₹100 per share. Advance Agrolife share price listed at ₹114 on NSE and ₹113 on BSE.

