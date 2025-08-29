Advanced Enzyme Technologies share: Biotechnology stock jumps 9% despite stock market sell-off

Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price jumped 12% during Friday’s trading session, marking an increase for the second day in a row, driven by increased trading volumes. Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price opened at ₹320.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹362.85 per share and an intraday low of ₹318.80 apiece. Advanced Enzyme Technologies' traded volumes on Friday were 77 lakh shares as compared to a one-month average volume of 9 lakh shares.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price have gained strong traction in the last two sessions gaining more than 16%, prices have also broken out of range and positive momentum can extend towards 400 levels, a buy on dip would be advised, with ₹340 as support.