Subscribe

Advanced Enzyme Technologies share: Biotechnology stock jumps 9% despite stock market sell-off

Advanced Enzyme Technologies share: Biotechnology stock jumps 9% despite stock market sell-off

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Aug 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image

Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price jumped 12% during Friday’s trading session, marking an increase for the second day in a row, driven by increased trading volumes. Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price opened at 320.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 362.85 per share and an intraday low of 318.80 apiece. Advanced Enzyme Technologies' traded volumes on Friday were 77 lakh shares as compared to a one-month average volume of 9 lakh shares.

Advertisement

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Advanced Enzyme Technologies share price have gained strong traction in the last two sessions gaining more than 16%, prices have also broken out of range and positive momentum can extend towards 400 levels, a buy on dip would be advised, with 340 as support.

(more to come)

 
Indian Stock MarketAdvanced Enzyme Technologies
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdvanced Enzyme Technologies share: Biotechnology stock jumps 9% despite stock market sell-off
Read Next Story