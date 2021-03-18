Despite positive global cues, Indian equities could not sustain early gains and were off opening highs. Benchmark index Nifty opened at 14,855 today and rose to 14,875 at day's high but has currently pulled back to 14,780 levels. The Sensex was below 50,000 after rising to 50,296 at day's high. The broader markets struggled for momentum today and the BSE midcap and smallcap indices were trading slightly in the red.

Other Asian markets were mostly higher today with MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index advancing about 1% after the US Fed maintained its dovish stance and continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023.

"The outcome of the Fed meet is very positive for equity markets. Fed chief's comments that the accommodative monetary stance is appropriate and will continue through 2023 mean the ample liquidity condition and low-interest rate will sustain for an extended period of time. The better than expected news is the Fed raising US GDP growth to 6.5% and the clear message that inflation rate above 2% will be tolerated for some time. Very good news for the bulls. In brief, 'Advantage Bulls'," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

However, "a concern in India is the second wave of Covid attack in parts of the country, particularly in Maharashtra. But, going by experiences this is unlikely to impact the market much. The second wave in the US and Europe, much less in intensity, didn't impact markets. In brief, "Advantage Bulls". FIIs are likely to resume buying in the days ahead. For retail investors, there is buying opportunity in quality financials, telecom and IT," he added.

India today recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 100 days, which took the infection tally to 1,14,74,605, according to Union health ministry data.

Angel Broking in a note said that 14700 which is a crucial point now for Nifty and a breach of this could then lead to a continuation of price wise correction towards 14500. On the flipside, 14850 - 14900 becomes the immediate hurdle now, the brokerage added.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, says," Until Nifty breaks 14,700 level, the markets will not turn bearish. On the upside, there is resistance at 15300. Sideways and choppiness will continue until this range is not surpassed. Patience is advised and hasty trading is strongly discouraged."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via