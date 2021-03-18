'Advantage bulls' despite fear of second covid wave in India, says market expert

"The outcome of the Fed meet is very positive for equity markets. Fed chief's comments that the accommodative monetary stance is appropriate and will continue through 2023 mean the ample liquidity condition and low-interest rate will sustain for an extended period of time. The better than expected news is the Fed raising US GDP growth to 6.5% and the clear message that inflation rate above 2% will be tolerated for some time. Very good news for the bulls. In brief, 'Advantage Bulls'," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.