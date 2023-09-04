Advik Capital rights issue 2023: Advik Capital shares are one of the small-cap stock under ₹5 on Dalal street. The penny stock below ₹5 is in news as the board of directors of the company has approved rights issue proposal for up to ₹49.95 crore. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹2.40 per equity share. Advik Capital rights issue 2023 will open on 18th September 2023 and it will remain open till 29th September 2023.

The small-cap stock under ₹5 informed Indian stock market bourses about the in principal approval to the rights issue proposal citing, "In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, September 02, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia considered and approved Right Issue of up to Rs. 49.95 Crore."

Important Advik Capital rights issue details

1] Advik Capital rights issue price: The small-cap company's board of directors has fixed rights issue price at ₹2.40 per equity share.

2] Advik Capital rights issue date: The rights issue will open on 18th September 223 and it will remain open till 29th September 2023.

3] Advik Capital rights issue record date: The small-cap company board has fixed 7th September 2023 as record date for rights issue.

4] Advik Capital rights issue entitlement ratio: 17 (Seventeen) Equity Shares for every 18 (Eighteen) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce.

5] Advik Capital rights issue size: Up to 20,79,60,320 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each have been offered in the rights issue approved by the small-cap company board.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on BSE only. It ended on Friday with a trade volume of 10,61,405. Its market cap is ₹56 crore. So, the financial company is a micro-cap sized small-cap company. Its 52-week high is ₹5.16 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹1.96 per equity share.

