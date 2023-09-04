Advik Capital rights issue: Price, record date, other details in five points1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Advik Capital rights issue 2023: Advik Capital shares are one of the small-cap stock under ₹5 on Dalal street. The penny stock below ₹5 is in news as the board of directors of the company has approved rights issue proposal for up to ₹49.95 crore. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹2.40 per equity share. Advik Capital rights issue 2023 will open on 18th September 2023 and it will remain open till 29th September 2023.
