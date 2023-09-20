Advik Capital rights issue: Price, date, other details in five points2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Small-cap stock under ₹5: Advik Capital rights issue price has been fixed at ₹2.40 per equity share
Advik Capital rights issue opened on 18th September 2023 and it will remain open till 29th September 2023. Those Advik Capital shareholders who held company shares on record date i.e. on 7th September 2023 are eligible to apply for the Advik Capital rights issue 2023. Advik Capital rights issue is proposed at ₹2.40 per equity share and Advik Capital rights issue size is 207,960,320 company shares. This means, company aims to raise ₹49,91,04,768 or ₹49.91 crore ( ₹2.40 x 207,960,320) from this rights offer.
