Advik Capital rights issue opened on 18th September 2023 and it will remain open till 29th September 2023. Those Advik Capital shareholders who held company shares on record date i.e. on 7th September 2023 are eligible to apply for the Advik Capital rights issue 2023. Advik Capital rights issue is proposed at ₹2.40 per equity share and Advik Capital rights issue size is 207,960,320 company shares. This means, company aims to raise ₹49,91,04,768 or ₹49.91 crore ( ₹2.40 x 207,960,320) from this rights offer.

The small-cap stock below ₹5 informed Indian stock market exchanges about the rights issue citing, "Pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained through postal ballot on May 18, 2023 and Draft Letter of Offer dated July 18, 2023 submitted for obtaining ‘In Principle Approval’ for proposed Right Issue of up to ₹49.95 Crore, and ‘In Principle Approval’ received from BSE Limited vide its letter bearing No. LOD/Rights/AB/FIP/446/2023-24 dated August 08, 2023."

Advik Capital rights issue details

Here we list out important details in regard to Advik Capital rights issue in five points:

1] Advik Capital rights issue price: The non banking financial company (NBFC) has fixed rights offer price at ₹2.40 per equity share.

2] Advik Capital rights issue date: The offer has opened on 18th September 2023 and it will remain open till 29th September 2023. However, last date for renunciation of shares has been fixed on 26th September 2023.

"Eligible Equity Shareholders are requested to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfer is completed in such a manner that the Rights Entitlements are credited to the demat account of the Renouncees on or prior to the Issue Closing Date," Advik Capital said in its latest exchange filing.

3] Rights issue entitlement ratio: 17 (Seventeen) Equity Shares for every 18 (Eighteen) Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce.

4] Advik Capital rights issue size: The company has proposed issuance of 207,960,320 shares of the company at ₹2.40 per equity share, which means it aims to raise ₹49.91 crore from its rights offer.

5] Eligibility: Those shareholders of the NBFC, who held Advik Capital shares on 7th September 2023 or those who bought Advik Capital shares till 6th September 2023 and held it on 7th September 2023 are eligible to apply for the Advik Capital rights issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.