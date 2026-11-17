Aegis Logistics QIP 2026: The share allotment committee of Aegis Logistics Ltd has closed the ₹3,600 crore fund raise process. In an exchange filing, the company informed about the issuance of shares after the meeting of share allotment committee on Monday, 16 November 2026. The share allotment committee has allotted more than 83% of the shares to four major funds, which includes Smallica P World Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, New World Fund, and Nomura India. Nomura India received 14,87,603 shares, which is 5.1429% of the QIP size. Quant Small Cap Fund and Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund have been allotted 55,45,000 (19.1699%) and 35,45,909 (12.2587%) shares, which together constitutes 31.4286% of the Aegis Logistics QIP size.
The company declared about the share allotment to the applicants in an exchange filing, sying, “The Fund Raising Committee approved the issuance and allotment of 2,89,25,619 Equity Shares to 33 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹1,210 per Equity Share, i.e. at a premium of ₹1,209 per Equity Share, aggregating ₹3,50,000 lakhs ( ₹3,500 crore) pursuant to the Issue.”
Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from ₹35,10,00,000 consisting of 35,10,00,000 Equity Shares to ₹37,99,25,619 consisting of 37,99,25,619 Equity Shares. The shareholding pattern of the Company, before and after the Issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified in Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“SEBI Listing Regulations”).
The Issue opened on November 11, 2026 and closed on November 16, 2026 and the same was intimated to you through our letters dated November 11, 2026 and November 16, 2026 respectively.
The share allotment committee of Aegis Logistics Ltd, allotted 96,14,654 company shares to the US-based FPI Smallica P World Fund, which is 33.2392% of the total shares offered to the QIPs. Likewise, other US-based FPI New World Fund received 14,87,603 share, which is 5.1429% of the total shares offered.
Nomura India received 14,87,603 shares, which is 5.1429% of the total shares offered by the fundraising committee under the ₹3,500 crore QIP.
Two Quant Mutual Fund plans, Quant Small Cap Fund and Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund received 55,45,000 and 35,45,909 shares, which together constitutes 31.4286% of the Aegis Logistics QIP size.