While announcing its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23), Aegis Logistics Ltd said its board also approved the third interim dividend of 200% i.e., ₹2 per equity shares during the financial year 2022-23 and also fixed the record date for the same. Shares of Aegis Logistics were trading more than 6% higher to ₹314 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals.

“We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 08, 2022, have considered and approved inter-alia the 3rd Interim Dividend of 200% i.e. Rs. 2.00 (Rupees Two Only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- during the financial year 2022-23," the company informed in an exchange filing yesterday.

Further, the company said it has fixed Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend and the third Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, net profit of Aegis Logistics declined over a per cent to ₹93.4 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal as against ₹94.4 crore in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue grew to ₹2150.5 crore from ₹635 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Aegis Logistics Ltd. is India’s leading integrated Oil, Gas & Chemical Logistics company and one of India’s top Importers and Handlers of LPG amongst private players. The company operates through its state-of-the-art Necklace of Liquid & Gas terminals across major ports of India having a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for Chemicals & POL and 1,14,000 MT of static capacity for LPG.

Aegis Group was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It is a publicly traded company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) and is a dominant parallel marketer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). Aegis Logistics shares are up over 49% in a year's period whereas the stock has gained about 41% in 2022 (YTD) so far.