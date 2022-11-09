Logistics stock declares 200% interim dividend, record date next week

While announcing its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23), Aegis Logistics Ltd said its board also approved the third interim dividend of 200% i.e., ₹2 per equity shares during the financial year 2022-23 and also fixed the record date for the same. Shares of Aegis Logistics were trading more than 6% higher to ₹314 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals.

