Aegis Logistics stock surges 9% to new high after Q4 results, up 23% in 2 sessions
Shares of Aegis Logistics surged 9% to hit a new high after strong Q4FY24 results. Stock has jumped 23% in 2 sessions.
Shares of Aegis Logistics surged 9 percent in intra-day deals on Monday to hit a new high of ₹775.20 apiece after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). This is the second straight session when the stock has hit a record high. In these 2 sessions, the stock has jumped 23 percent.
