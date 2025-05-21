Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price band declared. Check date, size, GMP and other details.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, which will open for subscription on May 26 and close on May 28, has set the price band at ₹223 to ₹235 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The company has reduced the size of its IPO to ₹2,800 crore, down from the previously planned ₹3,500 crore. The entire IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares. At the upper price band, the company's total market capitalization is estimated at ₹26,000 crore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO details Funds raised through the IPO will be used primarily for repaying debt and capital investments, including the acquisition of a cryogenic LPG terminal in Mangalore under an existing agreement.

Approximately 75 per cent of the IPO has been allocated to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent is earmarked for retail investors.

The allotment for the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is likely to be completed on May 29, 2025. The IPO is set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of June 2, 2025.

ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and HDFC Bank are serving as the book-running lead managers for the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, with Link Intime India acting as the registrar.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP today The shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is currently not trading in the grey market.

Aegis Vopak Terminals is engaged in the ownership and operation of storage facilities for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other liquid commodities. It offers secure storage and infrastructure solutions for a range of products, including petroleum, vegetable oils, lubricants, chemicals, and gases like propane and butane.