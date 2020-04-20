NEW DELHI : Aegon Custody BV on Monday sold shares of HDFC Bank worth over 72 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on BSE, Aegon Custody B V -MM Emerging Markets Fund sold a total of 7,99,386 shares of the bank.

The shares were sold on an average price of ₹910.3, valuing the transaction at ₹72.76 crore, the data showed.

These shares were bought by TKP Investments BV -Aegon Custody B V-RE AGMM Emerging Markets Fund.

The stock of HDFC Bank settled at ₹946 on the BSE, up 3.91 per cent from its previous close.