NEW DELHI : Aegon Custody BV on Monday sold shares of HDFC Bank worth over 72 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on BSE, Aegon Custody B V -MM Emerging Markets Fund sold a total of 7,99,386 shares of the bank.

The shares were sold on an average price of 910.3, valuing the transaction at 72.76 crore, the data showed.

These shares were bought by TKP Investments BV -Aegon Custody B V-RE AGMM Emerging Markets Fund.

The stock of HDFC Bank settled at 946 on the BSE, up 3.91 per cent from its previous close.

