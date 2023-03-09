AEL falls as promoters pledge shares, Care reduces outlook1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Mumbai: The stock of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the group’s incubator, fell 4% for the first time in seven sessions on profit-booking after its promoters pledged shares valued at a likely ₹1,590 crore in group companies for the benefit of its lenders. Care Ratings revised downward the outlook on the flagship entity’s banking facilities and long-term instruments, while reaffirming its ratings, according to market analysts.
