AEL falls as promoters pledge shares, Care reduces outlook

Care Ratings also revised the outlook to negative from stable on debentures worth ₹2,440 crore , while re-affirming its ratings. “The negative outlook is due to expected moderation in financial flexibility of the Adani group in case of adverse outcomes or observations in the on-going regulatory and legal scrutiny directed by the Supreme Court in connection with the various allegations against Adani group companies," the agency said. “Conversely, if the outcome is satisfactory, the financial flexibility of Adani group may be restored and may lead to revision of the outlook to stable," it added.