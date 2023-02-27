AEL pips RIL to become top traded stock on NSE
- AEL has clocked a trading volume of ₹46,832.5 crore in the month through 27 February, accounting for a whopping 5% of the overall exchange turnover of ₹9.36 trillion over the same period.
MUMBAI : Gautam Adani might have ceded his position as the richest Indian to Mukesh Ambani, but, in an unflattering comparison, his group flagship Adani Enterprises (AEL) has trumped Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd to become the most actively traded scrip on NSE so far this month.
