AEL pips RIL to become top traded stock on NSE

Day traders, who take intra-day bets, flocked to the AEL counter in droves this month after US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January alleged corporate malfeasance against the ports of a renewable energy conglomerate. Despite the strong denial by Adani Group, the AEL counter has been abuzz, becoming the third most actively traded stock by turnover at ₹25,543 crore in January, up from the eighth most traded ( ₹16,050 crore) in December.

