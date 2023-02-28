AEL sees buying emerge after 7-day rout
Mumbai: Buying emerged finally on the battered Adani Enterprises’ (AEL) counter, driving the stock up 14% to ₹1,363.85 apiece on Tuesday after seven days of intense selling wiped a third off the stock’s value. AEL’s rise is significant because it is a Nifty 50 constituent.
