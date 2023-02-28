AEL sees buying emerge after 7-day rout

“There’s a double bottom at around the 1,017 level and this could mean some more steam left for Tuesday’s rally," said Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts. “More upside of around 10-15% is possible in near term." A double bottom is formed when a stock takes support at or around a previous low. AEL hit 52- week low of ₹1,017.45 on 3 Feb, after the Hindenburg Research report alleged corporate malfeasance, which Adani Group denied. In the latest round of selling, the stock fell 33.5% from ₹1,796.60 on 16 February through ₹1,193.50 on 27 February. The stock hit a low of ₹1,103.75 on 28 February, from where it recovered and rallied to ₹1,364 at close on 28 February. Thus, analysts and researchers view 1,017 level to be strong support and the stock having made a double bottom on Tuesday.

