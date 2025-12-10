Aequs IPO Share Price LIVE: GMP signals 27% listing pop ahead of stock market debut today

Aequs IPO Share Price LIVE: Aequs Limited is set to debut on the Indian stock market today, December 10, 2025, after its strongly subscribed initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares will list on both the BSE and NSE.
The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, with allotments finalized on December 8. According to a notice issued by the BSE, Aequs shares will be admitted to dealings under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, and the stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) before becoming available for regular trading at 10:00 AM.
Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) suggested a solid listing pop. Market trackers reported a GMP of ₹34 per share, indicating expectations of the stock opening 27% above its issue price.
Aequs’ ₹921.81 crore public issue comprised a fresh issuance of 5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares amounting to ₹251.81 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹118– ₹124 per share.
Investor response was exceptionally strong, with the IPO subscribed 101.63 times overall, according to NSE data. The retail category was subscribed 78.05 times, the NII segment 80.62 times, and the QIB portion a remarkable 120.92 times.
JM Financial Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.
Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Aequs IPO listing today.
The initial public offer of Aequs Ltd, a contract manufacturing firm specialising in consumer durable goods and aerospace parts, received 101.63 times subscription on the closing day of share sale on Friday.
The IPO got bids for 4,27,13,15,160 shares against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 120.92 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 80.62 times. The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 78.05 times subscription.
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the equity shares of Aequs Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.
Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.
Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) suggested a solid listing pop. Market trackers reported a GMP of ₹34 per share, indicating expectations of the stock opening 27% above its issue price.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.