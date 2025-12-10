Aequs IPO Share Price LIVE: GMP signals 27% listing pop ahead of stock market debut today

Aequs IPO Share Price LIVE: Aequs Limited is set to debut on the Indian stock market today, December 10, 2025, after its strongly subscribed initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares will list on both the BSE and NSE.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, with allotments finalized on December 8. According to a notice issued by the BSE, Aequs shares will be admitted to dealings under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, and the stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) before becoming available for regular trading at 10:00 AM.

Aequs IPO GMP today

Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) suggested a solid listing pop. Market trackers reported a GMP of ₹34 per share, indicating expectations of the stock opening 27% above its issue price.

Aequs IPO details

Aequs’ ₹921.81 crore public issue comprised a fresh issuance of 5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares amounting to ₹251.81 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹118– ₹124 per share.

Investor response was exceptionally strong, with the IPO subscribed 101.63 times overall, according to NSE data. The retail category was subscribed 78.05 times, the NII segment 80.62 times, and the QIB portion a remarkable 120.92 times.

JM Financial Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Aequs IPO listing today.