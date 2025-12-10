Aequs IPO listing: Share price makes strong debut, lists at 13% premium over IPO price

Aequs IPO listing: Aequs share price made a strong debut on Indian stock market on Wednesday, December 10. Aequs shares listed at 13% premium over the IPO price of ₹124.

Aequs shares opened at ₹140 on NSE and BSE on Wednesday. This means that the IPO allottees made 13% listing gain over the Aequs IPO.

The stock saw a bumper listing following the strong demand during the three day subscription period, across all three categories.

Ahead of listing, the GMP of Aequs IPO was +24 in the grey market premium, as per investorgain.

"Aequs Limited made an encouraging debut on the stock market, listing at ₹140 per share on both the NSE and BSE — a 13% premium over its IPO issue price. The positive listing reflects upbeat sentiment driven by the company’s strong positioning as one of India’s most advanced and fully integrated aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms.

The optimism also comes on the back of the company’s ₹922-crore IPO, which witnessed exceptional investor demand. The public offer was subscribed 104 times during the three-day bidding window from December 3 to December 5, highlighting strong appetite from institutional as well as retail investors for manufacturing-led growth opportunities within India’s expanding aerospace sector," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Aequs IPO details The Aequs IPO, open from December 3 to December 5, raised ₹921.81 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹670 crore and an offer for sale totalling ₹251.81 crore.

Strong investor interest made it one of the most heavily subscribed mid-sized IPOs in recent times. The issue saw subscription levels of 122.93 times in the QIB segment, 83.61 times among non-institutional investors, and 81.03 times in the retail category. According to market observers, this robust demand signals confidence in Aequs’ long-term growth prospects despite its short-term financial pressures.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Aequs IPO registrar.

Aequs runs a fully integrated aerospace precision manufacturing ecosystem anchored at its special economic zone in Karnataka. It provides structural parts, engine components, landing gear systems, interiors, and cargo modules for major global aircraft programmes such as the Airbus A320 and A350 series and Boeing’s B737 and B787 platforms. Beyond aerospace, it also supplies products to clients in consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables.