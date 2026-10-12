Aeroflex Industries shares hit a record high, up over 100% in 6 months - Why is the stock rising? Should investors buy?

Aeroflex Industries shares jumped as much as 15% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, 12 October, to hit a record high of ₹599.70. Aeroflex Industries share price opened at ₹530.60 compared to its previous close of ₹520.45 and surged 15.2% to hit an all-time high level, looking set to snap its two-day losing run.

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Why are Aeroflex Industries shares rising? The stock witnessed strong buying interest a day after the company announced that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14 October, to consider and approve its expansion plans, including further capacity enhancements.

Aeroflex manufactures and exports stainless steel flexible flow solutions, specialising in high-quality hoses, assemblies, and engineered products. It serves industries such as data centres, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power, etc.

In Q1FY27, the company clocked the highest-ever revenue of ₹145.97 crore, rising 72.41% year-on-year (YoY), while profit after tax (PAT) jumped 162.22% YoY to ₹18.79 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter registered a strong 116.38% YoY growth to ₹33.49 crore, while EBITDA margin jumped 468 basis points YoY to 23.04% in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

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Aeroflex Industries share price return history The stock has delivered a multibagger return of over 100% in the last six months, while year-to-date, it is up almost 200%. Over the last one year, the stock has soared 230%.

Should investors buy or book profits? Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, highlighted that the Aeroflex share price is currently exhibiting a strong bullish trend, characterised by the formation of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest.

Patel said the stock is trading above all key moving averages, further reinforcing its positive price structure across multiple timeframes. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts is above the 60 mark, highlighting strong momentum and the dominance of bullish sentiment.

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"The alignment of price action and momentum indicators suggests that the broader trend remains favourable for further upside. From a trading perspective, we recommend adopting a buy-on-dips strategy rather than chasing the stock at elevated levels," said Patel.

Aeroflex Industries technical chart

"The stop loss should be maintained at ₹550 to manage downside risk, while the upside target is placed at ₹650. Traders should monitor price action closely and maintain disciplined risk management, as any sustained weakness below key support levels could affect the prevailing bullish structure," Patel said.

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Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, underscored that the stock continues to demonstrate strong bullish momentum, forming a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows while holding firmly above both its short- and long-term moving averages.

"Considering this robust chart structure, we recommend accumulating the stock on dips around the ₹480– ₹500 zone for a medium-term view, targeting ₹650 levels," Kumar told Mint.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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