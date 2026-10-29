Aeroflex Industries shares surge 14% - What's behind the stock rally? What's next for the stock?

Aeroflex Industries shares surged 14% in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, 29 October, with a strong 8-fold jump in volume. Aeroflex Industries share price opened at ₹533.30 against its previous close of ₹491.65 and jumped 13.7% to an intraday high of ₹559, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session.

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What's behind the jump in Aeroflex Industries shares? The stock witnessed strong buying interest on Thursday, a day after reporting its September quarter (Q2FY27) results.

In an exchange filing on 28 October, the company said its consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter surged 87% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹207.36 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's revenue was ₹110.87 crore.

Net profit jumped 157% YoY to ₹36.56 crore in Q2FY27 compared to ₹14.23 crore in Q2FY26.

Additionally, the company announced that its board gave in-principle approval to the proposal for amalgamation of Hyd-Air Engineering Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, with it.

The board also approved the re-designation of Drashti Bhil as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 28 November 2026, for three years.

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Aeroflex Industries share price return history Aeroflex Industries has delivered multibagger returns of 185% year-to-date in 2026, while over the last one year, it has surged 195%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹613.50 on 14 October and a 52-week low of ₹157.85 on 23 January this year.

What's next for Aeroflex Industries share price? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Aeroflex Industries broke the uptrend structure of higher highs and higher lows. Though the stock is now trading above all the moving averages with positive crossovers, the continuation of the larger uptrend seems fishy for now.

"The short-term momentum remains positive, and its continuation could be possible, but the risk-reward is not favourable at this point for fresh buying as the stock is trading within the 10% territory from the all-time highs," said Thukral.

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Aeroflex Industries technical chart

"It should form a base or a consolidation before moving higher, which would be a better signal for fresh longs with defined stop losses. Till then, the stock is anticipated to trade within the territory of ₹480 and ₹600," Thukral said.

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"The stock is in no trading zone for now. However, the existing shareholders should try to book profits near the all-time high of ₹613.70. Fresh buying is not suggested owing to the absence of a favourable risk-reward," Thukral added.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, pointed out that the stock continues to demonstrate strong bullish momentum, forming a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows while holding firmly above both its short- and long-term moving averages.

"Considering this robust chart structure, we recommend holding existing long positions and accumulating fresh on dips around the ₹520- ₹500 zone for a medium-term view, targeting ₹650," said Kumar.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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