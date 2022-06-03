Speaking on Aether Industries share price outlook; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "The company’s good listing can be attributed to a recovery in market sentiments, outstanding growth prospects of the company, and a good response from the investors. The issue was priced at a P/E of 72.30 based on annualized FY22 numbers. However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects."

