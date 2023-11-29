Why Aether Industries shares declined over 7% today— Explained
Aether Industries shares declined over 7 per cent after the chemical manufacturer announced that a fire broke out at its Surat facility in the morning hours today
Aether Industries Share Price Today: Shares of Aether Industries declined over 7 per cent on Wednesday, November 29 after the chemical manufacturer announced that a fire broke out at its Surat facility in the morning hours today, leaving 25 people injured. No casulaties were reported.
