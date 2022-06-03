Aether Industries shares list at premium over IPO issue price

The initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to ₹627 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 28,20,000 equity shares. The offer, which was open for public subscription from May 24-26, 2022, had price range at ₹610-642 per share. Aether Industries raised a little over ₹240 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue.

