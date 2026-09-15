Afcons Infra share price rebounds after falling for four sessions straight | Rises 19% today. What's behind the rally?

Afcons Infra share price saw a sharp rebound in Tuesday's trading session after falling for four consecutive sessions after the Indian stock market snaps 5-day losing streak.

Afcons Infra shares opened at ₹281 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹253.80 on Friday last week. The stock surged as much as 19.23%, touching an intraday high of ₹304.55 on 15 September.

The stock rally came in after Afcons Infra shares witnessed a heavy trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 168.65 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on Tuesday, ending a five-session losing streak. The benchmark Sensex surged more than 400 points in early trading, while the Nifty climbed above the 23,500 level, driven by a sharp rally in information technology stocks. Both indices opened on a positive note with a gap-up. The Nifty started at 23,576.15, compared with its previous close of 23,398.10, while the Sensex opened at 75,369.63 against the previous close of 74,781.76.

More to come..