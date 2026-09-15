Afcons Infra share price rebounds after falling for four sessions straight | Rises 19% today. What's behind the rally?

Afcons Infra share price saw a sharp rebound in Tuesday's trading session after falling for four consecutive sessions after the Indian stock market snaps 5-day losing streak.

Afcons Infra shares opened at ₹281 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹253.80 on Friday last week. The stock surged as much as 19.23%, touching an intraday high of ₹304.55 on 15 September.

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The stock rally came in after Afcons Infra shares witnessed a heavy trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 168.65 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on Tuesday, ending a five-session losing streak. The benchmark Sensex surged more than 400 points in early trading, while the Nifty climbed above the 23,500 level, driven by a sharp rally in information technology stocks. Both indices opened on a positive note with a gap-up. The Nifty started at 23,576.15, compared with its previous close of 23,398.10, while the Sensex opened at 75,369.63 against the previous close of 74,781.76.

More to come..

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.