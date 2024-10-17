Afcons had previously planned to raise ₹7,000 crore through the IPO. However, owing to high demand from investors, the company opted for a pre-IPO round of around ₹3,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoters, the sources added. Including the pre-IPO round, the company will be looking to raise about ₹8,400 crore, 20% more than the ₹7,000 crore it had originally planned to raise.