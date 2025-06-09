Afcons Infrastructure share price rises 6% on a large order win from Reliance

Stock Market Today: Afcons Infrastructure share price rises 6% during the intraday trades on Monday as it announced a large order win from Reliance. The Letter of Award (LoA) received by Afcons Infrastructure from Reliance Industries Limited is worth ₹700 crore

Afcons Infrastructure- Reliance order win details Afcons Infrastructure intimated the exchanges over the weekend i.e on Saturday June 07, 2025 about Receipt of Letter of Award (LOA). In its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Afcons Infrastructure said that it has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) from Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”) for the execution of construction works related to the Vinyl Projects at Dahej, Gujarat.

Afcons Infrastructure scope of order from Reliance Afcons Infrastructure letter of Award from Reliance pertains to Construction works for Vinyl Projects of RIL at Dahej, Gujarat. The scope of work includes civil, mechanical and associated works with installation, testing and commissioning work.

Afcons Infrastructure value of contract from Reliance Afcons Infrastructure said that the estimated Value of the Contract excluding GST) from Reliance stands at ₹700 Crore. Afcons Infrastructure however in its release also highlighted that the above contract value is an indicative value and the payment shall be made as per the actual value of the work executed as per the Contract.

Afcons Infrastructure time period from completion of this contact from Reliance is till the end of June 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure share price movement Afcons Infrastructure share price opened at opened at ₹453.70 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, Afcons Infrastructure's share price was up by moe than 4% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹435.05. The Afcons Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹460.75, and this meant intraday gains of almost 6% for the Afcons Infrastructure share price.

