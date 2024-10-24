Afcons IPO: Your ticket to India’s infrastructure boom?
Summary
- Afcons’ IPO offers investors a chance to capitalize on India’s growing infrastructure sector. But will it be a game-changer?
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group specializing in infrastructure, engineering, and construction, is set to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. Afcons, known for executing large-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects both domestically and internationally, aims to raise ₹5,430 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crore, with shares priced between ₹440 and ₹463 apiece. The issue will close next Tuesday.