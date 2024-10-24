Afcons IPO: Your ticket to India’s infrastructure boom?

A proven leader in infrastructure

Afcons has cemented its position as a dominant player in the infrastructure sector, consistently outperforming its peers on key financial metrics. Over the past three fiscal years, the company has maintained healthy operating margins and an impressive return on capital employed (ROCE). This has propelled Afcons to the forefront of the industry, surpassing competitors such as KEC International Ltd, Kalpataru Project International Ltd, and Dilip Buildcon Ltd.