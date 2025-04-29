Stagnant since listing, Afcons stock faces its first post-IPO test this week
SummaryWith early investors in the infrastructure company free to sell their holdings from Friday, the market could see an increased supply of shares, which could weigh on the stock price in the near term.
Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, made its market debut last November and has been stagnating around its listing price ever since. What's more, its stock could be in for a rocky ride later this week, with a wave of selling pressure looming large.