Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Affle (India) ends higher on acquiring stake in Singapore firm
The Affle (India) stock has lost 4% since the beginning of the year.

Affle (India) ends higher on acquiring stake in Singapore firm

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • OSLabs is a strategic investment for Affle as the latter owns and operates 'Made for India' Indus App Bazaar which is the country's largest independent indigenous app store

MUMBAI: Shares of Affle (India) Limited ended locked in the 5% upper circuit at 1523.90 apiece on the BSE, after the company said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 8% stake in Singapore's OSLabs for $2.86 million.

MUMBAI: Shares of Affle (India) Limited ended locked in the 5% upper circuit at 1523.90 apiece on the BSE, after the company said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 8% stake in Singapore's OSLabs for $2.86 million.

The acquisition is likely to completed by 25 July. According to the unaudited results of OSLabs ("Indus OS"), its consolidated revenue from operations for the year ended March stood at 18.05 crore.

The acquisition is likely to completed by 25 July. According to the unaudited results of OSLabs ("Indus OS"), its consolidated revenue from operations for the year ended March stood at 18.05 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

OSLabs is a strategic investment for Affle as the latter owns and operates 'Made for India' Indus App Bazaar which is the country's largest independent indigenous app store.

Indus App Bazaar with over 400,000 apps in English and 12 Indian languages, enhances Affle's vernacular and verticalization strategy, and strengths Affle's position as the enabling platform for the indigenous apps ecosystem in India.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Affle (India) stock has shed 4% compared to a 13% drop in the benchmark Sensex.

Affle (India)'s consolidated net profit rose 5.7% year-on-year to 15.29 crore for the quarter ended March. Net sales rose 32.3% to 80.02 crore.

Affle is a global technology company with proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated