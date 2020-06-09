Affle India shares gain 5% as company to acquire Singapore-based Appnext

MUMBAI: Shares of Affle India jumped 5% on Tuesday after the company announced acquisition of Singapore-based Appnext Pte Ltd.

At 11:40 am, the stock was 3.68% higher at ₹1,536, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.86% to 34,664.75.

Affle will initially acquire 66.67% in Appnext Singapore, with a clear path to acquire 100% equity ownership upon attainment of mutually agreed growth targets, the company said.

"Affle 2.0 will focus on building sustainable market leadership in India as well as enhancing our competitive advantage globally through our technology innovations," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, chairman, MD and CEO of Affle.

The Appnext platform transforms ads into app recommendations as a service for consumers and thus strengthens our cost per converted user (CPCU) business model by enabling greater return on investment for advertisers.

Affle India reported consolidated profit to ₹15.29 crore for the quarter ended 31 March against ₹14.47 crore for the same quarter last year, Consolidated revenue from operations gained 32.3% to ₹80.02 crore for the March quarter from ₹60.49 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Affle is engaged in a global technology business with consumer platform and enterprise platform. The enterprise platform primarily provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users

