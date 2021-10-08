Shares of the Affle India were split on October 7, 2021 (ex-date) pursuant to the board and shareholder approval granted for sub-division of shares in its meeting on September 23. The stock price has been adjusted to one-fifth as today is the ex-date for the stock split.

The company's scrip was locked in the 5% upper circuit on the BSE for the second consecutive day on Friday after the stock split process. Affle India shares have been split in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., one (1) equity share of ₹10 face value has been subdivided into five equity shares of ₹2 face value each. The company said that the stock split is aimed to facilitate larger shareholder base and aid liquidity.

Affle (India) is a technology platform, which enables advertisers to do targeted advertising. It helps advertisers to measure the effectiveness of advertisement as it charges only when a user downloads an app or completes a transaction. Its stock price has appreciated by around 4.5x, from ₹225 (price adjusted for stock split) in May 2020 to ₹1,154 in October 2021.

“We continue to like Affle India as it is a key beneficiary of shift of advertising budget to digital medium. However, on expensive valuation, we are now assigning HOLD recommendation on the stock, we would revisit our numbers, target price and rating post Q2 results," ICICI Securities said in a note.

The brokerage sees a shift of advertising budget to digital medium, increasing smart phone penetration and rising online shoppers (from 120 million to 450 million, CAGR of 24% in the next five years) which may lead to drive revenue growth as key triggers for the company's future stock price performance.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking suggested that one can initiate "momentum buy in this stock at CMP for short-term target of ₹1275 to ₹1300 maintaining stop loss at ₹1140."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

