The company's scrip was locked in the 5% upper circuit on the BSE for the second consecutive day on Friday after the stock split process. Affle India shares have been split in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., one (1) equity share of ₹10 face value has been subdivided into five equity shares of ₹2 face value each. The company said that the stock split is aimed to facilitate larger shareholder base and aid liquidity.