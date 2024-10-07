Markets
Affordable housing king might be staging a comeback—but it’s not Bajaj Housing
Summary
- While Aavas Financiers currently lags behind peers in ROE and PAT growth, improving operational efficiency and sector tailwinds suggest it may be poised for a rebound.
The listing of Bajaj Housing Finance has energized the housing finance sector. Or was it the other way around? The listing’s success reflects the strong performance of housing finance overall.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more