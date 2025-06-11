Catering to prime or super-prime borrowers puts housing financiers in direct competition with banks, given that this is a relatively safer lending pool. Now that the RBI has slashed the repo rate to 5.5%, banks will also reduce their repo-linked home loan interest rates soon, compelling HFCs to follow suit even if their borrowing costs don't fall immediately. This will likely squeeze the profitability of prime and super prime HFCs a bit harder, Raheja added.